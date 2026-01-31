Warm for Winter, Windy into February

As January comes to an end, February will pick up right where it left off with above average temperatures and very dry conditions. While this weekend will be mild and dry, there has been plenty of snow made down in Boulder for Skijouring the Big Rock. The weather should be pretty great for contestants and spectators. Saturday will turn partly cloudy, windy and mild with highs in the 40s and 50s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the 40s and 50s. There will be a strong wind on the plains and over the Continental Divide. Another weak front will move through on Monday with just a few mountain snow showers and strong wind. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50. All of next week will be warm and dry with a strong wind across the plains and over the Continental Divide. Changes may come after the the following weekend, with snow and a turn to colder temperatures.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist