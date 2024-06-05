Warm & Less Wind, No Complaints Here

After days of a strong wind that could almost blow you over, the storm responsible is moving away allowing for lighter wind and warmer temperatures throughout Montana.

Finally that wind will die Wednesday night and Thursday will be a beautiful day. Skies will be mostly sunny, the wind lighter in the 10-20mph range, and high temperatures will top out in the 70s and 80s. Friday will be warm with highs in the 70s and 80s. A weak cold front will pass through the state cooling northern and eastern Montana off by a few degrees but it will still be very nice. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible across southwest Montana up to around the Helena area. The warmth continues on Saturday with highs in the 70s and 80s and a few isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will be cooler the farther north and east you go. A stronger front could produce strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon with cooler highs in the 60s and 70s. An isolated storm will linger into Monday but another warmup with temperatures rising into the 80s is likely Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist