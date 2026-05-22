Warm Memorial Day Weekend

This Memorial Day Weekend will be unusual here for Montana as skies will be mainly sunny, temperatures will be warm, and storms will be few and far between. Most Memorial Day Weekends in Montana are rainy, snowy, cool, and maybe you get one day of nice weather. This weekend will be warmer with just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the mountains on Saturday. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 70s and 80s. There will be a pretty good breeze out of the west up to 25mph. Memorial Day Monday will be even warmer with highs in the 80s, and some 90s out across eastern Montana. A few strong thunderstorms are likely to develop over and near the mountains on Monday afternoon and evening. A bigger storm with the potential of severe thunderstorms and heavy rain could move through Montana on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Enjoy the weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist