Warm Now, Winter Returns this Weekend

An AVALANCHE WARNING remains in effect for the mountains of northwest Montana.

A FREEZING FOG ADVISORY continues for the Bitterroot Valley.

It was another day with record highs for some areas across the plains of Montana, and the warmth isn't about to end just yet. A major ridge of high pressure sprawling across western North America will continue to allow for record warmth mainly for the plains of Montana up into Canada. Wednesday will be another warm day with highs above average in the 40s, 50s and 60s. The coldest locations will be the valleys of western Montana. Skies will be mostly sunny again. Thursday, Feburary 1st will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the 40s and 50s. Changes will start happening in Montana on Friday on Groundhog Day as the warm air starts moving out and a new storm moves in. There will be some snow and rain moving into western Montana late in the day. Highs will be in the 40s and low 50s. Winter is back this weekend and snow moves back across the state on Saturday. Highs will be down in the 30s and low 40s, and some of the snow may mix with rain in the lower elevations at times. Several inches of snow will accumulate in the mountains, valleys and plains through Saturday night into Sunday. Snow showers will taper off through Sunday. There will be continued seasonable temperatures with a few chances at light snow. The first half or so of February looks to be more typical weather for this time of year.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist