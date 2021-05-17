Warm start to the workweek, and cool finish

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for portions of northeast Montana until tonight.

A WINTER STORM WATCH will go into effect Wednesday evening until Saturday morning for the Rocky Mountain Front and central and southern Lewis and Clark Counties.

The week will start dry, warm, breezy, and sunny. These conditions, along with low relative humidity, will increase the fire concern for portions of northeast Montana. Today's high temperatures will climb into the 70s and 80s. Record warmth will be challenged across the state.

Tuesday will be another pleasant day. A few stray showers may linger across the state. The high temperatures will begin to cool into the 60s and 70s as our next weather maker moves in off the Pacific. Aside from eastern Montana, daytime highs will remain in the 80s and 90s.

By mid-week, a potent cold front will bring beneficial moisture and below-average temperatures back into the region. Daytime highs will fall into the 50s and 60s. Mountain Passes such as; Rogers, Kings Hill, MacDonald, Marias, and Homestake; Passes will be impacted through Saturday.

By Thursday, a cooler air mass will settle in, and daytime highs will fall into the 30s and 40s. More rain and snow will be on the menu until Saturday morning.

Happy Monday.

A.R. 😊

