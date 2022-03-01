Warm Start to March & Meteorological Spring

A HIGH WIND WARNING remains in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and parts of central Montana until Tuesday afternoon.

An AVALANCHE WARNING continues for the mountains west of the Continental Divide.

Tuesday is March 1st and the beginning of meteorological spring. In the world of meteorology, spring consists of the months March, April and May. Tuesday will feel like a spring day with mild temperatures across the state. This week will be very unsettled and while it may start out warm, that's not how it will end. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s for March 1, with rain and snow up on the Continental Divide and west of the Divide. A few showers will move across north-central areas as well. Strong southwest wind will continue for the mountains and plains through the day. Wednesday will be fairly warm to start out, but a cold front will drop south from Canada through the afternoon. Rain showers will move over central Montana, but as colder air moves into the Hi-Line some precipitation will mix with freezing rain and snow. Wednesday afternoon and evening will be slippery up north and across northeast Montana. Central areas like Great Falls, Lewistown and Helena will remain mild and wet. That cold front will slowly sink south through Wednesday night and Thursday. Cold enough air will make it the Great Falls area for a potential mix of rain, snow and freezing rain on Thursday. The Hi-line will see snow accumulate a few inches. However farther south, Helena will be mild with some rain showers that should not change over until late on Thursday. Temperatures will continue to fall through Thursday night and Friday will be a snowy day for Montana. Several inches will fall with highs only in the 20s and 30s. That snow event will move out for the weekend, but it will be partly cloudy and chilly with highs running below average. Another round of snow is likely later Monday and through Tuesday. Overall the first half of March is looking colder and snowier than normal.

Regarding the AVALANCHE WARNING in the mountains of western Montana, very heavy and dense snow will fall on top of weak layers in the mountains. Large, possibly deadly avalanches are possible through the week and into the weekend. Although places like the Rocky Mountain Front and the Scapegoat Wilderness are not technically included in this warning,*most* of Montana's mountains will see a potential of significant avalanches.

Be safe.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist