Warm Temperatures & Wicked Wind Continue

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front into Thursday.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for parts of central Montana into Wednesday.

Gusts to 100mph! Montana is in a pattern right now with warm temperatures that could break records this week, but also a very windy pattern where gusts could exceed hurricane strength. The worst of the wind will occur right along the immediate Rocky Mountain Front, but some gusts could still come close to hurricane strength in parts of central Montana. With a storm track off to the north of Montana, this does two things. First it allows warm air to develop and temperatures will be in record territory for the first two days of December. A storm track to the north also creates a situation where wind accelerates as it races down the mountains, creating powerful gusts. The wind and warmth go hand in hand this time of year. It will be so warm and windy, that wildfire danger will be an issue until the snow flies. Bigger changes are likely with cold and snow returning by this weekend. Until then the unusual weather will continue. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, mild and windy for much of the state. Temperatures get even warmer and the wind stronger for Wednesday. It's December 1st and there could be record highs across much of the state. Thursday will still be windy and warm with a few records possible. A cold front will slide south through the state on Friday with cooler temperatures and a little snow. This front could stall out across the state on Saturday with an area of low pressure producing widespread snow. Several inches could fall in some of the lower elevations, with the mountains seeing a good accumulation of several more inches. Sunday should be quiet as the state will be in between storms. Another low pressure with cold air will likely move through later Sunday night into Monday. Overall the entire pattern changes this weekend. Cold temperatures and periods of snow will likely continue into mid-December. Winter is coming, just after a lot of wind and warmth.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist