Warm to Storm

(NWS-KSMO): Another warm day is in store as temperatures should be around 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. This will be the last warmth for a while as a cold front later today will cause a significant pattern change for at least the next week. The cold front will start to push into northwest Montana by early afternoon. Winds will be steadily increasing from the southwest ahead of this front across the region with the strongest winds being experienced across Lemhi county into southwest Montana this

afternoon. The front appears to intensify slightly as it moves into north central Idaho and west central Montana during the evening hours. A distinct swath of precipitation will be associated with the front. The front shifts off to the east during the remainder of the evening and might encounter enough instability for the development of a thunderstorm or two. Temperatures will drop dramatically behind the front as Saturday`s maximum temperatures appear to be 10 degrees below normal, which will be around a 25 degree drop compared to Friday`s readings. Scattered snow showers are expected to linger across much of the Northern Rockies on Saturday. This cold and showery conditions will persist into Sunday. The models are still indicating a fairly significant low pressure system moving into the region on Monday into Tuesday. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition!

Be nice to each other!

- Trey Tonnessen -

