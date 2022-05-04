Warm Weather Alert: 70s & 80s

Here comes one of the warmest days so far in 2022 with temperatures rising into the 70s and 80s. Wednesday was warm, but Thursday will be even warmer. Southwest wind will be a little stronger and a cold front will kick off showers and thunderstorms late in the day in western and north central Montana. A cold front will cross the state Thursday night and Friday morning with scattered showers and storms. Most of the wet weather will be gone by Friday morning. There will be a few showers mainly in the mountains, but most of the state will be partly cloudy with a lot of wind. Some areas off of the Rocky Mountain Front could have gusts higher than 60mph. High temperatures for Friday afternoon will be in the 60s to near 70. Mother's Day Weekend will be cooler with more showers and higher elevation snow. A new area of low pressure will spread rain showers and mainly higher elevation snow on Saturday but it's more unsettled than downright stormy. Mother's Day on Sunday will be cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy and scattered showers and mountain snow showers will increase through the afternoon and evening. Areas of rain and higher elevation snow will continue for Monday. Temperatures may be cold enough by early Monday for a mix of rain and snow in some of the lower elevations. Cooler than average temperatures and areas of showers with mountain snow will continue into the middle of next week. The storminess continues through next weekend and the following week.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist