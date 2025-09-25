Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warm Weather on Borrowed Time

Thursday was yet another warm, sunny and beautiful day across Montana and this should continue through the final weekend of September. Although the weather is welcomed, the fire danger remains high. A few fires continue to burn in Montana and Idaho. More wind will develop which could increase the smoke and fire danger. A weak front will move through on Friday morning with some wind and cooler highs in the 60s and 70s. West wind will gust up to 20-30mph. This front will also grab some Washington wildfire smoke and the air quality could deteriorate briefly on Friday morning. By the afternoon, smoke should dissipate but activity on the fires in Montana and Idaho could continue. Temperatures will come right back up for the first weekend of autumn. Saturday and Sunday will have highs in the 70s and 80s under mostly sunny skies. Some showers and thunderstorms are likely to return early next week into the start of October. Cooler temperatures and moisture will bring down the fire danger but please use caution until then.

Have a great day,
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

