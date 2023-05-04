Warm Weather Turns Wet & White

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Clark Fork near Missoula.

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the Bitterroot Valley, and for the Yaak River near Troy.

A beautiful stretch of weather to kick off the month of May is over, as a big storm will bring thunderstorms, heavy rain and mountain snow. Scattered showers and thunderstorms increased on Thursday and this moisture will spread across more of the state through the night. Low pressure will move into Montana on Friday with more widespread showers and thunderstorms along with cooler temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Rain and a few rumbles will move slowly north through the morning into the afternoon. Helena will likely have a few showers or a storm in the morning but the rain should move out just before the Vigilante Day Parade begins at noon. The showers and storms will make for a stormy afternoon and evening for places like Great Falls, Lewistown and the Rocky Mountain Front. Very heavy rain is likely with these storms and flooding is a possibility. This heavy rain and thunderstorms will move north to the Hi-Line through the night. Mostly cloudy skies will continue on Saturday with widespread showers and even a return of mountain snow. Highs will be down in the 40s and 50s. Sunday will be somewhat drier to start but another round of showers and thunderstorms will move through in the afternoon with some higher elevation snow. Highs will be cool in the 50s to around 60, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Another round of wet and cooler weather will move through on Monday and Tuesday. Snow levels could drop below 5000' Monday night into Tuesday morning. Please be aware of possible flooding and cold/fast moving water. Snowmelt continues with well above average temperatures, and now thunderstorms and more rain will increase the amount of water in the creeks, rivers, canals and streams.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist