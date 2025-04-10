Warm Weather Won't Last Long

After Thursday was one of the warmest days of 2025 so far, chilly changes with rain, snow and wind are headed back to the state for the weekend. Friday will start out warm and partly cloudy but an approaching cold front will kick off a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will reach the 60s and 70s and the wind will become strong again. Rain, a few isolated thunderstorms and mountain snow will fly Friday night into Saturday morning. This coming weekend will be very different from last weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered across the state on Saturday with increasing wind and falling temperatures. By Saturday evening and night, snow levels will begin to fall. Areas of snow are possible Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday will be an unsettled day with areas of rain and snow showers, strong wind and chilly temperatures. The mountains of central and north-central Montana could see up to 6" of accumulation. The lower elevations will see little to no snow accumulation. By late Sunday afternoon, skies will become partly cloudy as the storm starts pulling away. Next week will be mainly dry with warming temperatures as the 70s are likely later in the week.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist