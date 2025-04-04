Warm Weekend & Sunny

What a weekend! After a week of colder than normal temperatures and widespread snow, Montana will "flip the switch" just in time for the weekend with rising temperatures and sunny skies. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the 50s to near 60. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s. Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Tuesday and Wednesday will be somewhat unsettled with a few showers of rain in the lower elevations and some snow showers in the mountains. Highs will still be in the 50s and 60s but the wind will be very strong. Next weekend could be different with stormy weather and possibly the return of snow so enjoy this weekend!

Soak up that sun,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist