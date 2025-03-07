Warm, Windy Spring Forward Weekend

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front and East Glacier area for Sunday through Monday.

Montana is currently in a pattern with warmer and dry conditions on the weekends, and this weekend will be pretty enjoyable. A ridge of high pressure will move across the Rockies this weekend. It still is winter but it will feel more like spring with the above average temperatures. Don't forget to "spring forward" on Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time goes into effect. We lose an hour of sleep but gain daylight in the evening on Sunday. Highs will top out in the 50s and even a few low 60s both Saturday and Sunday. There will be strong wind across the plains both Saturday and Sunday. Some scattered showers of rain and snow will move across the state on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will cool back down closer to average in the 40s. A larger storm is looking more likely late in the week that could bring widespread snow back to the state. So enjoy the great weekend weather now.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist