Warm & Windy Weekend Followed by Cool & Wet Week

July heat and fire danger are back this weekend with temperatures in the 90s along with wind, but another big drop in temperatures and significant rain move in next week. This is the way the July pattern will be. It will get hot but within a few days a strong cold front will bring temperatures crashing back down below normal. This weekend will be warmer and windy. Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the 80s to low 90s. West wind will gust up over 20mph at times. Sunday will be very similar with mostly sunny skies, gusty west wind, and highs in the low to mid 90s. An isolated thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon but most areas should be dry. But just as things heat up, another July cold front is on the way. Monday will start out warm and partly cloudy but a cold front will dive south out of Canada. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered across the state. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s with a few 90s across eastern Montana. Temperatures will take another nose dive through Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday will be a chilly, rainy day across most of Montana. Highs will be cool down in the 50s and 60s. Some high mountain snow is possible above 8000'. Significant rain is likely too, with some areas getting upwards of 1" from a steady rain. Some rain will continue into Wednesday.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist