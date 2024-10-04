Warm & Windy, Wildfire Season Goes On

The wild weather roller coaster will slowly settle down this weekend. Friday's wind was one of the more powerful winds to hit the state recently. Several of Montana and Idaho's wildfires showed activity and growth, producing large smoke plumes. That smoke will be blown out but that was a sign wildfire season is not over. While cooler temperatures will move across those fires, they did not receive much if any precipitation. Dry, warm and occasionally windy weather through next week will mean fire season stays alive. Please keep that in mind as you're our recreating in the otherwise beautiful October weather. Looking ahead the wind will carry over into Saturday but gradually ease up through the afternoon. Highs will be cooler, back down in the 50s and 60s along with mainly clear skies. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a much lighter wind across the state. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. One thing missing from this forecast is precipitation. There does not appear to be any significant rain or snow anytime soon as the first half of October appears very dry. Until a significant cold snap or moisture moves in, wildfire season will continue to be a concern.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist