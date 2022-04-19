Smells Like Spring Spirit

Skies throughout your Monday have remained mostly dry across Montana. Our next weather maker will move closer to western Montana this evening into the early morning hours Tuesday. Precipitation in the form of a slick rain and snow mix with arrive ahead of the cold front. The main accumulation will be for mountainous areas and higher elevations, which could see up to three inches. Between midnight and the mid-morning hours Tuesday, travel on passes may become hazardous or dangerous depending on how the precipitation plays out. Most paved roadways should be unaffected by snow accumulation tomorrow. The main weather story for Tuesday will be high winds, especially along the high line where sustained winds of 50+ MPH are quite possible. Wednesday will mark our lull in the weather world (Montana speaking). Temperatures will gradually rise this week, and our next weather maker following tomorrow's event, will arrive around midday Thursday. We're certainly thankful for each drop of moisture this week and last, as next week seems to be trending towards a much warmer and drier pattern. With fire season peeking around the corner, each storm we see helps to mitigate the burn risks across the Treasure State. Thank you for trusting #StormTrackerWeather and as always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition!

Be nice to each other.

- Trey Tonnessen -