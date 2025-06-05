Warmer & Drier

After a cooler start to June, warm weather looks to stick around for a while. Most of this coming weekend is expected to be in the 70s and 80s, with mostly dry conditions. The pattern will change for Friday with a warm and dry day. Highs will top out near 80 under partly cloudy skies through the afternoon. Saturday a cold front will come down from Canada. This front does not have much moisture, but it will produce stronger wind and a wind shift. This northerly wind shift could steer more Canadian wildfire smoke down into Montana. Skies will be mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs will range from the 60s and 70s across eastern Montana to the 70s and 80s in the western part of the state. Sunday will be sunny and warm with highs in the 70s and 80s. Eastern Montana will still be cooler with stronger wind. Monday will be quite toasty with highs up near 90. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible both Tuesday and Wednesday next week. The moisture will be welcome at that point.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist