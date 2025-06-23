Watch Now
Warmer & Drier After Wet Weekend Storm

Things are on the up & up for Montana this week with warming temperatures and fewer thunderstorms after an unseasonably cold, wet storm. It was a beautiful storm that produced significant precipitation for a thirsty state that saw wildfires popping up. The storm provided a little relief but temperatures will warm up this week back to more normal levels for this time of year. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. A very isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible over the higher terrain. Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few isolated thunderstorms will pop up in the afternoon. Thursday will have the best chance for thunderstorms as a weak cold front moves across Montana. Highs will be a tad cooler in the 70s to around 80. An isolated storm is possible Friday and Satuday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s to low 80s. The storms likely dry up on Sunday with clear skies and highs inching their way up through the 80s. Monday, the final day of June will have highs approaching 90. The beginning of July looks hot with temperatures in the 90s heading into Independence Day.

Have a great day,
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

