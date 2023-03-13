Warmer Now But Winter Returns, Again

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the East Glacier Area, Rocky Mountain Front and across parts of central Montana into Tuesday afternoon.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for parts of central and western Montana for Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

Happy Monday. Most of the state has warmed up considerably after a cold and snowy weekend. There is no rest for the weary as another significant snowstorm is forming and will likely produce several inches in the lower elevations with more than a foot potentially in the mountains. Clouds are increasing and a cold front will move through the state overnight into Tuesday morning with some mountain snow showers and a mix of rain and snow showers in some of the lower elevations. This front will not have a big impact on the state. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a strong west wind and highs still in the 40s. The next storm will spread clouds and some rain and snow through southwest Montana in the afternoon. This precipitation will increase to the northeast through the evening and into Tuesday night. Snow will become widespread overnight into Wednesday morning. Travel will be difficult on Wednesday with moderate to heavy snow coming down in the morning. The snow will shift east through the day into eastern Montana, while western and some central areas will have clouds breaking up. A few snow showers will linger in these areas. Total accumulation will likely be a few inches up to about 8" in some of the lower elevations, while the mountains will pick up between 6-14". Highs on Wednesday will be colder in the 20s and 30s. Some snow showers will continue Wednesday night and Thursday. Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny, but it's the time of year with stronger sun angle that creates atmospheric instability resulting in afternoon and evening snow showers. Highs will be well below average in the 20s and 30s. Friday is St. Patrick's Day and the storminess will clear out as high pressure moves in. Skies will be mostly sunny with light wind and highs in the 20s and 30s. Saturday will almost be a carbon copy with sunshine, light wind and chilly temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a few mountain snow showers and highs in the 30s and 40s. Monday is the first official day of spring and the weather will be partly cloudy with a few mountain snow showers, high will be close to average in the 40s. The rest of the month of March looks colder than normal with several chances at more snow. While some people are yearning for sunshine and warmth, cool and wet weather now helps build up the snowpack for the hotter summer months.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist