Warmer, Quiet Weekend Weather

After a small but potent storm produced snow and ice leading to very slippery conditions, the weekend will have some quiet and milder weather. The light snow that fell covered up some of the ice underneath, making for slippery walking conditions. Please use caution not to slip and fall. Other areas that had a nasty coating of ice have started to warm up, and all closed roads have been reopened as the ice melts and travel conditions have improved. The first weekend of 2023 will be quiet with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s and 40s for highs. Saturday will be sunnier with highs mainly in the 30s, a few 40s across central Montana, and a few 20s in the northeast part of the state. Sunday will start out with sunshine but clouds will increase later in the day. Highs again will be in the 30s and 40s, with northeast Montana colder in the 10s and 20s. A few snow showers are possible late Sunday evening in the mountains but most of the state will have a completely dry weekend. Quiet weather will continue into next week. Besides a little light snow Tuesday night into Wednesday, most of the week will be mild and dry. Next weekend is the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday which looks mostly sunny and mild to start with a slight chance at a few flakes on the holiday itself.

Have a great weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist