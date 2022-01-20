Warmer Storm Moving In Will Push Cold Air Out

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Little Belt Mountains and adjacent foothills.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY continues into Thursday for parts of the Hi-Line.

It's been a roller coaster so far this week and the ride is not over with yet. After a very warm Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were much colder and a lot of the state saw snow. Some temperatures on Wednesday morning were as cold as -20. Thursday will start out cold with lows in the 0s and -0s, possibly even as cold as -20 again in eastern Montana. This is where the WIND CHILL ADVISORY will remain for wind chills as cold as -35 to -40. Frostbite is possible in these conditions in as little as 10 minutes. Another minor storm will move through on Thursday coming from the Pacific with warmer air...eventually. This system will push out the arctic air and replace it with warmer temperatures in the 30s and 40s, warm enough for a mix of rain and snow showers in the lower elevations. There could be an icy mix for northeast Montana later in the day. Don't expect much in the way on snow accumulation in the lower elevations. The mountains could pick up a few inches of accumulation. There will be a good wind up to 35mph at times. Slightly colder air will move in Thursday night and snow showers will continue into Friday morning. Highs on Friday will be in the 30s to around 40 with more sunshine as the day wears on. This weekend will start off quiet with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s and 40s on Saturday. Some snow will clip northeast Montana on Saturday. Sunday will begin partly cloudy but clouds will increase with a chance of rain and snow showers late in the day. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. This next storm will drag a cold front through Sunday night and there will be widespread snow showers through the night into Monday. A light accumulation of a couple inches will fall through Monday. High pressure will clear things out for Tuesday before another round of light snow is possible on Wednesday. As of now, nothing looks too severe with regards to snow or cold anytime soon. Toward the beginning of February it's looking much colder with more chances of light snow.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

