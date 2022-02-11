Warmer, Sunny Weekend & Melting New Snow

A decent little snow maker moved through Montana on Friday, but warmer weekend temperatures and abundant sunshine will melt some of that snow in the lower elevations. Expect mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the 40s and 50s. Wind will continue over the mountains and across the plains, but it will not be as strong as the last few days. Monday will be mild with increasing clouds, highs will top out in the 40s and 50s. A cold front will move through Monday night with a chance at some snow showers. Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the 30s and 40s. Some light snow and scattered snow showers are likely, and there could be a light accumulation. A more significant snow storm will move in on Wednesday. Several inches could accumulate across a good majority of the state. Highs will be much cooler, only in the 20s and 30s. Temperatures will rebound some for Thursday and Friday, but overall the storm track should be a bit more active through the end of February.

Have a great weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist