Sunshine returns today, and daytime highs continue to warm up

As the temperatures continue to gradually climb, so does the chances of precipitation. Today will have mostly to partly cloudy skies, and highs will top out in the 50s and 60s. An area of low pressure in Canada will allow moisture to work its way into the lower elevations. The shower activity from today's minor disturbance will be limited; a few isolated thunderstorms will be likely for portions of northcentral Montana during the afternoon/evening. Severe thunderstorms are not anticipated, but some storms can produce gusty winds and small hail. Tonight skies will clear, and under clear skies, overnight lows will fall close to the freezing mark.

Wednesday will start sunny, and by late morning clouds will begin to roll in. A few scattered showers will linger in eastern Montana. The high temperatures will climb to the 60s.

Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week. The highs will climb into the 60s and low 70s.

Friday, a chance of rain and rumbles of thunder are likely during the afternoon in portions of

Have a great Tuesday.

A.R. 😊