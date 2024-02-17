Warmer Thru Presidents' Weekend

It's been a rough stretch through the first half of February with near record snowfall and cold temperatures but fortunes will be changing a bit through Presidents' Day Weekend. High pressure will move in for the holiday weekend and the active pattern will shut off. There may not be much additional snow in the lower elevations until the end of the month. While this weekend will have a lot of sunshine for most, there will be a few issues. A chinook wind will develop across the plains, Rocky Mountain Front and Continental Divide. This wind will create blowing snow over the mountain passes and out across the plains that could reduce visibility and impact traveling. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 30s to about 40. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few snow showers in the mountains. A strong wind across the plains will push temperatures up into the 40s, with 30s in the valleys and mountains. Monday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the 30s and 40s. Some quieter, milder conditions will continue through next week. It appears the next significant storm may not hit until the final couple days of February.

Have a great weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist