Warmer Wind Early This Week

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the East Glacier Area for Tuesday.

An AVALANCHE WATCH has been issued for the mountains of northwest Montana.

A warmer wind will blow across the state for the first half of the week with rising temperatures, snow levels, and the threat of avalanches in the mountains. A ridge of high pressure will push across the west with warmer temperatures. Some rain will fall on top of recent snow in the mountains resulting in the threat of avalanches in northwest Montana. Temperatures will reach the 50s and 60s for highs both on Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers, most areas will be dry. The wind will be strong on the Continental Divide and along the Rocky Mountain Front out across the plains. The valleys of western Montana will have little to no wind on Tuesday and Wednesday. With the warm temperatures, ice melt is likely so the ponds and lakes that people have been skating on might not be as safe. The ridge of high pressure will break down on Thursday as a cold front moves across the region. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 30s and 40s. Scattered snow showers will fly with accumulation confined to the mountains. The wind will be strong everywhere on Thursday. Friday will be another unsettled, cool and snow showery day. A disturbance will produce widespread snow showers with a light accumulation possible. Highs will be in the 30s to around 40. If you are traveling to Missoula for Griz playoff game, there will be some snow on the mountain passes getting there. Game temperatures will be falling from the 30s into the 20s. Another storm will approach on Saturday with increasing clouds and some snow in the mountains. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Sunday will be a windy, snow showery day with highs in the 20s and 30s. More seasonable temperatures are likely into next week but no significant snow events are likely.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist