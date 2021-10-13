Warmer, Windy Weather Returning With Some Fire Danger

If you're afraid fall is over and winter has settled in for good, the weather pendulum is about to start swinging in the other direction. One big storm is moving out, but another smaller storm will continue to spread snow showers through western and central Montana into Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon, sunshine will increase with warmer temperatures into the 50s. Stronger wind gusts of up to 30mph are possible Thursday afternoon. Friday will start a warming trend with highs reaching the 50s and low 60s under partly cloudy skies. It will be very windy with gusts topping 40mph in some areas. This weekend will be warmer with highs in the 50s and 60s on Saturday, 60s and 70s on Sunday. The wind will be fairly gusty both Saturday and Sunday. Besides a brief cooldown for Monday with a few mixed rain and snow showers. Most of next week looks warm and dry with a lot of sunshine. Some of the state's wildfires that were active last week did not receive much precipitation out of this last storm cycle. As temperatures warm and the wind increases this weekend and next week, the fire danger will start climbing again. One fire to watch is the Crown Mountain Fire southwest of Augusta. This fire is still smoldering after not really receiving much precipitation. Other fires such as the Haystack and Woods Creek had significant snow which likely has put them out.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist