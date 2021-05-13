Warmer with more isolated showers

Light rain showers fell during the morning hours in a few locations west of the Continental Divide and in north-central and central Montana. As the atmosphere warms during the afternoon, it could increase instability, allowing a few more scattered showers to return. Precipitation amounts will stay on the low side. Today looks to be the warmest day of the work week. The highs will climb into the 60s and low 70s.

Friday, another spring storm will roll in and bring another chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to portions of southwest and central Montana. The high temperatures will top out in the 60s and low 70s.

Heading into the weekend, a few showers will linger on Saturday, and a ridge of high pressure will dominate the forecast on Sunday. The state will end the week with daytime highs climbing into the 70s and low 80s.

Warm and sunny conditions will stick around into Monday. The high temperatures will trend again in the 70s and low to mid-80s.

Tuesday, our next weather maker will move in and bring cooler air and much-needed rain.

Happy Thursday.

A.R. 😊