What a day! Wednesday was easily the warmest day of 2022 for most locations in the state. Many towns throughout the state hit 70 degrees for the first time since last autumn. A big ridge of high pressure was responsible for the blue skies and warm temperatures. This high pressure is not going to stick around, thus cooler weather will return. A weak front will push through on Thursday morning with a few isolated rain and snow showers. Highs will be back down in the 40s and 50s. It will be a very blustery day as well, so you may need to get the jackets out once again. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs generally in the 50s. Another warm up is on tap for this weekend. Saturday will be in the 50s and 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Sunday will have more sunshine and temperatures will be warmer, popping into the 60s to around 70 once again. An isolated thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon over and near the mountains. Monday will turn mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70 before a cold front moves through. Temperatures will drop Monday night into Tuesday becoming cold enough for the possibility of a little snow in the lower elevations by Tuesday morning.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist