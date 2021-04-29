Warmest Since Early October

The warmest weather in nearly half a year is just a few days away. Temperatures will climb into the 60s and 70s on Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Friday likely will be the warmest day of the year so far with highs in the 70s and low 80s. A few areas in eastern Montana will top out in the mid 80s. Low humidity and moderate wind will increase the fire danger. Saturday a cold front will approach with the chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly over the southern half of the state. Temperatures will slowly start to cool off. Sunday will have widespread clouds and showers, with high temperatures dipping back below normal. Mountain snow will return on Sunday as well, although accumulation will not be significant. Wet snowflakes could mix with the rain showers down to 5000' by Sunday evening. Scattered showers and cool conditions will continue for Monday and Tuesday next week before another warmup late in the week.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

