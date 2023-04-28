Warmest Weekend in Half a Year

The final weekend of April will be much different than any of the previous weekends this month, and it will be the warmest in nearly half a year. The last time temperatures were in the 70s were October. It might be a pretty good and safe time to take off your snow tires. Be careful with the plants that you put in the ground, as frost is still likely this spring. Don't forget to use sunblock as the rays are intense this time of year and skies will be mainly clear this weekend. Saturday will be cooler across far northeast Montana with highs in the 50s and 60s there. Far western Montana will approach 80. In between temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Everywhere will be mostly sunny. Sunday will be warm across most of the state with highs in the 70s. There will still be a few 60s over far eastern Montana and a few 80s near Missoula. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible late in the day across western Montana with one or two on the Continental Divide. Monday is the first of May and much warmer temperatures in the 70s should continue for most of the week. Mountain snowpack will really start to melt and flooding will be a concern. Toward the end of the week and the first weekend in May, temperatures will cool off a bit with an increase in showers and storms.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist