Warmest Weekend of 2022 So Far

This will be the warmest weekend of the year when all is said and done. Another ridge of high pressure will build across the West. Temperatures will gradually warm through the weekend. This warmth will also create some atmospheric instability and the possibility of remote thunderstorms mainly over and near the mountains. Saturday will be in the 50s and 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Fortunately the wind will be fairly light across the state. The high, thin cirrus clouds will thicken and thin throughout the day. Sunday will have more sunshine and temperatures will be warmer, popping into the 60s and low 70s. This will likely become the warmest day so far this year when all is said and done. An isolated thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon over and near the mountains. Monday will turn mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s before a cold front moves through. This strong cold front will produce showers and thunderstorms through Monday evening. A few big thunderstorms are possible. Temperatures will drop Monday night into Tuesday becoming cold enough for a mix of rain and snow in the lower elevations by Tuesday morning. A few inches of wet snow could accumulate. Wednesday will be warmer and windy with highs climbing back into the 60s to near 70. That will be followed by another drop in temperatures for Thursday with another chance at snow. Temperatures will be cooler than average for the end of March.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist