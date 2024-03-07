Watch Now
Warmest Weekend of 2024 So Far

Posted at 4:33 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 18:33:24-05

After being below average for the last five days, we are finally on a warming trend which could bring much of the state into the 40s to 50s by the weekend. Wind coming from the southwest is the culprit behind our increasing temperatures. Down-sloping wind off the Rocky Mountain front will continue to get stronger into the weekend, bringing very strong gusts to north-central Montana. We will have some wonderful sunshine through the rest of the week and into the weekend with almost no precipitation in the forecast for the state over the rest of this week. Next week looks to be a little more wet with some rain/snow mix returning for Monday through Wednesday.

