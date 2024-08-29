Warming Up for the Holiday Weekend

After a storm system that brought cold temperatures, heavy rain, mountain snow and record wind, the airmass is warming up ahead of the Labor Day Holiday Weekend. As much as a foot of snow fell up on Logan Pass in Glacier National Park. More than 1.50" of rain fell around Rocky Boy. Overnight temperatures dropped to near record lows. And Lewistown set a daily record for average wind speed with this storm. In the wake of that system will be clear skies and warming temperatures. The wild storm will move out in time for Labor Day Weekend and the unofficial end of summer will be very summery. Friday will be easy for travelers with sunshine, light wind and highs in the 80s. Saturday will be similar with sunny skies, a light east breeze, and highs in the 80s to around 90. Sunday will be slightly warmer with mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out around 90. A little wildfire smoke from Idaho could increase across Big Sky Country through Sunday. Labor Day will be toasty with mostly sunny skies and a few isolated thunderstorms. Most areas will be dry. Highs will be in the 80s and low 90s. There could be some air quality issues if Idaho wildfires have significant activity. Scattered thunderstorms will move across the state on Tuesday as low pressure comes in from the Pacific. Right now there are no storms similar to the last one that we had.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist