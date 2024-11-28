Warming Up the Leftovers

Happy Thanksgiving! It's been pretty cold across most of the state recently but looking ahead through the holiday weekend into the beginning of December is warmer weather for everyone. Besides a little light snow and cloudy skies at times, the weather has been fairly nice considering what it could be at this time of year. There will be some areas of light snow and cold temperatures into the weekend, but changes are heading to Montana and across the West. A ridge of high pressure will be building across the West resulting mild and dry conditions for everyone for the beginning of December.Friday will have scattered snow showers with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 10s and 20s, but near 40 around Helena. Saturday will be partly cloudy with light wind and highs in the 10s to near 30 for central and northern Montana, 30s and 40s farther southwest. A pattern change is likely to develop on Sunday as a ridge of high pressure builds across the West making for warmer and drier conditions into the start of December. By the middle of next week, most of the state will have highs in the 40s and 50s.

Have a great holiday weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist