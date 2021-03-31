Warmth + Wind = High Fire Danger

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for most of the Montana prairie east of the Rocky Mountain Front.

A warmup is on the way, and so is high fire danger. Thursday's temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s, the wind will gust higher than 40mph, and humidity values could drop below 20%. These weather conditions in addition to dry/dead fine fuels will create high fire danger. Please no slash burning, and use caution to not spark a fire. Friday will be a nice Good Friday with mostly sunny skies, a slightly lesser wind, and highs in the 60s to around 70. Saturday should be the warmest day of the year so far with highs in the 60s to mid 70s in a few spots. Easter Sunday will be partly cloudy to start but a few isolated showers are possible late in the day, but the majority of the holiday weekend will be warm and dry. Some rain showers are likely early next week. This is becoming the wettest time of year for Montana, so the moisture is welcome. We could use it as March precipitation was a little below average.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist