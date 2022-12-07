Watch out cow, there's a BLIZZARD WARNING!

A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and East Glacier area until 5pm Wednesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for most of the northern half of Montana until 5pm Wednesday.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for parts of the Hi-Line through Wednesday morning.

About half of the state experienced very cold temperatures and freshly fallen snow through Tuesday, while the other half of the state was relatively dry and mild. An arctic boundary and a snow storm did not move completely across the state, mainly affecting the northern half of Montana east of the mountains. Several inches to as much as a foot of snow accumulated in very cold temperatures and dangerous wind chill values. Snow will come to an end tonight but the wind will intensify, creating a lot of blowing and drifting of the fresh snow. Travel is not recommended along the Rocky Mountain Front and the East Glacier area on Wednesday because of a ground blizzard creating whiteout conditions. Blowing snow and reduced visibility will be widespread across much of northern Montana. If there's one silver lining, this is a chinook wind that will warm most of the state. Temperatures will rise into the 20s and 30s. Thursday will have increasing clouds through the afternoon. It will be windy over the Divide and Plains again, but little to no wind in the valleys. Highs will stay in the 20s and 30s, still below average. A storm system from the Pacific will spread clouds across the state on Friday with just a few snow showers mainly over the western mountains. Saturday should be fairly quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies and an isolated snow shower. Sunday into Monday a new storm will move into the West with an increasing chance of snow for Montana. Temperatures through this weekend will be below average but not close to record cold. Looking long range, it's possible Montana gets a good thaw toward the first official day of winter around December 21st.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist