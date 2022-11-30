Watches, Warnings, Advisories, Oh My!

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front and the East Glacier area.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Little Belt Mountains and the Highwood Mountains.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for west of the Continental Divide.

November has been one to remember, or forget. As the month comes to a close, snowfall has been above average while most of the state has had temperatures run 10-15 degrees below average. This pattern will continue into the start of December as a new storm will make for a snowy start to the new month. Already there are watches, warnings and advisories issued for this storm, and more of the state may be issued an advisory or warning as most of Montana will have several inches of snow. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy as the next storm moves towards the state. There will be some snow closer to the Idaho border but most of the state will be dry. Some snow will move across the East Glacier area. Snow will increase from north to south Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Snow will spread east on Thursday, with the snow becoming widespread and steady through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 20s to around 30, except the Hi-Line will have highs in the 0s and 10s. Snow will continue through Thursday night into Friday, ending from west to east through the morning into the afternoon. Several inches to possibly more than half a foot will accumulate in the lower elevations. Highs on Friday will generally be in the 10s with some 0s farther north. The snowy weather will take a break this weekend which will be partly cloudy. One issue will be strong wind and blowing snow across the plains and up on the Continental Divide. The valleys of western Montana including Helena should not have any wind. A new storm along with an arctic front will move through the state on Monday with several inches of snow and a big drop in temperature. Some light flurries are possible on Tuesday but a chinook wind should develop for Wednesday creating more blowing snow. Late next week another cold front will likely bring snow showers and a reinforcing shot of cold air across the state.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist