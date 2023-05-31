Water, Water Everywhere

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for eastern and southern Montana for Thursday night through Friday.

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect near Havre.

May has been a wet and warm month and June will continue that trend with significant rain likely and an increasing threat for flooding. Precipitation into the middle of June is likely to be above average and this is the wettest time of year. The ground is saturated after all of the recent rain. Thursday will be between two storm systems and much of central and western Montana will have a mainly dry day. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80. There will be a few isolated thunderstorms, but a new low pressure will move into the state with a lot of moisture late Thursday evening. A widespread steady rain will develop across much of Montana through Thursday night into Friday. Friday will start out very cloudy, rainy and cool. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Significant rain could lead to areas of flooding which is why parts of the state are under a FLOOD WATCH. Unfortunately this slow moving storm will linger into the first weekend of June. Saturday could be mostly cloudy with widespread areas of rain and thunderstorms. Sunday will be partly cloudy with scattered to widespread thunderstorms. Another round of wet weather is likely through the beginning of next week. Monday and Tuesday will have widespread showers and thunderstorms. All of the recent rain plus additional heavy rain in the forecast could lead to flooding in the first part of June, and the wet weather should continue straight through the middle of the month.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist