Waves of snow & cold in the coming days

Happy Friday! Some areas of NW MT are getting a round of light flurries and mist this morning, but this moisture and our mostly cloudy skies will dissipate by the afternoon. If you are hitting the highways today, expect scattered slick spots and snow covered roads especially over mountain passes. At this time, it's cold enough for snow at all elevations but this system is on the weaker side so it's pretty low-impact. Temperatures continue to remain stable ranging from the low 30s to the low 40s today with breezy conditions gusting up to 20-30mph.

Another snowy weathermaker will ramp up Saturday afternoon into Sunday bringing us a solid chance for snow. Higher elevations are expected to get a few inches through the weekend and lower elevations are likely to get less, potentially only a trace amount.

Next week is expected to bring cold and wet conditions to the western United States and Montana will start to feel much more like Montana. It's going to be very cold, icy and snowy out there with this upcoming moisture helping out our below-normal snowpack levels. We're looking at some single digit high high temps next week with arctic air continuing to move southbound. That means low temps will drop to sub-zero levels in some areas of Montana...brrr!!!