Waves of Snow into the Weekend

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for parts of central and northern Montana for snow and blowing snow through Wednesday.

Three waves of snow will move through the state between Wednesday and the end of the weekend with generally light snow accumulation with each respective round, but it'll add up a bit when all is said and done. While some places like the Helena Valley are locked in areas of dense, freezing fog, the wind has increased along the Rocky Mountain Front and out across some of the plains. This wind will blow snow around, reducing visibility, and drifting snow may reduce the size of driving lanes. Gusts could top out upwards of 75mph through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning along the Rocky Mountain Front and East Glacier area. Strong wind could blow snow around I-15 from Sweetgrass to Great Falls as well. A cold front will move through on Wednesday with scattered snow showers. A light accumulation is possible in the lower elevations with up to 6" in the mountains. Some heavy snow showers are possible through Wednesday evening. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. Most of the state will have gusty wind. That storm will clear by Thursday morning and most of the day will be mostly sunny with highs in the 20s and 30s. Another storm will move in on Friday with increasing clouds and wind. Some snow showers will come through in the afternoon but more widespread snow is likely Friday night into Saturday morning. Up to a couple inches of snow could accumulate in the lower elevations with more than half a foot possible in some of the mountains. Saturday morning snow showers will give way to partly cloudy skies. Areas of light snow are likely to move back in for Sunday with an additional light accumulation. Through this weekend the lower elevations could pick up a total of 1-3" with nearly a foot in some of the mountains.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist