Weakened Atmospheric River Reaches Montana

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for most of central and north-central Montana for Wednesday.

THE atmospheric river has reached Montana, at a weakened state. The same system that is producing light to moderate rain and mountain snow created massive flooding in California with more than a foot of rain in parts of that state. A lot of the West is getting much needed precipitation, but atmospheric rivers lose steam and moisture as they travel inland. The heaviest rain and mountain snow is almost always right in the coastal regions. Nonetheless, some of the moisture held together and will move through Montana from Monday night into Tuesday morning. Already some places have seen more rain from this system then all of September. Tuesday will become partly cloudy with a few rain and snow showers over the mountains. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s with wind gusting as high as 30-40mph. Another storm system will move in Tuesday night with snow in the western mountains that could be heavy at times. Some rain/snow showers and snow squalls are likely close to the mountains on Wednesday, with some isolated showers over the plains. Wednesday will be wickedly windy with some gusts topping 50-60mph. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, 30s in the mountains. Thursday will be unsettled as well with some light rain showers in the lower elevations, and snow in the higher terrain. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s. Friday will start out warm and windy with some sunshine. Highs will reach the 60s for most areas, and eastern Montana could even eclipse 70. Clouds will increase with a cold front moving through the state Friday night. Rain showers will change to snow showers even in the lower elevations. A light accumulation up to 2" is possible in the lower elevations. By Saturday afternoon, most of the snow should stop with increasing sunshine. In spite of that sunshine, highs will only be in the 30s and 40s. Sunday is Halloween, and the day will be sunny and cold. Highs will likely stay in the 30s. By "trick or treat" time in the afternoon and evening, temperatures will fall into the 20s. Overnight lows Sunday night will be in the 0s and 10s, so bundle up!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist