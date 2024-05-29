Watch Now
Weather Rookie: Isabel

Posted at 12:27 PM, May 29, 2024
HELENA — MTN Meteorologist Joey Biancone was joined by weather rookie Isabel on Tuesday, May 28 in Helena at KTVH.

Do you have a child in kindergarten through eighth grade who is interested in the weather or wants to be on TV? If so, then you should enter them to be the next KTVH Weather Rookie!

Those who are selected to be a Weather Rookie will have a chance to visit our studio and record a weathercast.

This is a great way for your child to have some fun while also learning about Montana's weather and climate and learning about broadcast news.

If you're interested, email weatherrookie@ktvh.com and include:

  • Parent/Guardian's Name and Phone Number
  • Child's name
  • Child's age and grade
  • Child's school
