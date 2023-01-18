Weather Rookie: Keir (Jan. 17, 2023)

MTN Chief Meteorologist Curtis Grevenitz was joined by weather rookie Keir Balukas on Tuesday, January 17. Keir is a sixth-grade student at East Valley Middle School.

Do you have a child in kindergarten through eighth grade who is interested in the weather or wants to be on TV? If so, then you should enter them to be the next KTVH Weather Rookie!

Those who are selected to be a Weather Rookie will have a chance to visit our studio and record a weathercast.

This is a great way for your child to have some fun while also learning about Montana's weather and climate and learning about broadcast news.

If you're interested, email weatherrookie@ktvh.com and include: