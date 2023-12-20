Weathermaker expected to hit Saturday

We're continuing to track mild and dry weather for the rest of the workweek here in Montana. Some isolated flurries may materialize on the Rocky Mountain front today, but that won't do very much for accumulation.

Wind will be picking up today in Cut Bank and Great Falls with southwest wind speeds generally shifting from 10-20 miles per hour. That breeze will diminish the warm temperatures we're forecasting making it feel just a little chillier outside. High temperatures are around 15-20 degrees warmer than average in Great Falls through Friday as we reach into the mid-50s for peak heat. Helena remains more isolated in the valley and our highs will trend in the low 40s through Friday.

We're tracking snow for Saturday! And with dropping temperatures that could mean we get a white Christmas as long as that snow sticks around. Highs shift into the 30s for Sunday, Monday with the help of this low pressure activity.

MTN

KTVH