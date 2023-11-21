Weathermaker on the way just in time for the holidays!

Tuesday is the calm before the storm here in Montana!

We're looking at sunshine and above-normal temperatures as we reach peak heat in the 50s and even low 60s, but things quickly take a turn tomorrow. Be prepared for impacts to the roads.

Wednesday, scattered rain/snow mix showers will track north to south through Wednesday. We're expecting a few inches of snow accumulation in the lower valleys with slick roads. Because of a freezing rain potential, try to avoid driving in the early hours of the day or in the evening when temperatures hover around that freezing point.

Thursday, southwest Montana and south-central Montana are on track to get blasted with heavy snow. We have a Winter Storm Watch and Winter Weather Warning in effect for areas where this system is set to bring an impact. The heaviest snow accumulation will be towards Montana's southern border. This system is expected to dissipate Thursday evening.

Our temperatures cool significantly with this incoming weather. Highs drop into the 20s and 30s just in time for Thanksgiving.

