Weathermaker on the way just in time for the holidays!

Posted at 8:07 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 10:08:00-05

Tuesday is the calm before the storm here in Montana!

We're looking at sunshine and above-normal temperatures as we reach peak heat in the 50s and even low 60s, but things quickly take a turn tomorrow. Be prepared for impacts to the roads.

Wednesday, scattered rain/snow mix showers will track north to south through Wednesday. We're expecting a few inches of snow accumulation in the lower valleys with slick roads. Because of a freezing rain potential, try to avoid driving in the early hours of the day or in the evening when temperatures hover around that freezing point.

Wednesday rain/snow mix
Thursday snowstorms

Thursday, southwest Montana and south-central Montana are on track to get blasted with heavy snow. We have a Winter Storm Watch and Winter Weather Warning in effect for areas where this system is set to bring an impact. The heaviest snow accumulation will be towards Montana's southern border. This system is expected to dissipate Thursday evening.

Winter watches/warnings in effect for this week's weathermaker

Our temperatures cool significantly with this incoming weather. Highs drop into the 20s and 30s just in time for Thanksgiving.

