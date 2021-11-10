Wednesday: A Little Snowy & Very Windy

A minor storm system is moving through the state right now with clouds, a few showers, and some light accumulating snow in the mountains. The strongest effects from this storm may be after the storm exits the state. Wind will make it uncomfortable to be outside, and along with chilly temperatures, Wednesday will feel a bit wintry. A cold front will move through late Tuesday evening with scattered snow showers mainly in the mountains. Wednesday will be a chilly, blustery day with snow showers over and near the mountains. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. There could be a quick coating of snow. Wind gusts could top 40mph. Thursday, Veterans Day, another system will move in from the Pacific with spotty areas of rain and snow in the lower elevations. A period of light snow is likely along both sides of the Continental Divide. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Another push of warmer, Pacific air will move in this Friday into the weekend. Skies will be mostly cloudy with showers and higher elevation snow both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures may even come close to 60 on Monday. Longer range indications are of a better chance for cold and accumulating snow coming in the middle of next week.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist