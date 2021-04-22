Wednesday was the Warmth; Today is the Storm

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Glacier region and the Rocky Mountain Front until Friday afternoon.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck lake until 2 am Friday.

Yesterday was the warmth, and today will be the storm. An Alberta clipper, also known as a Saskatchewan Screamer, which is associated with colder temperatures, strong wind, and light snow, will bring exactly that to the state. Daytime highs will cool to the 30s and 40s, which will be 10-20 degrees cooler than yesterday. North wind will increase, which will result in cooler wind chill values, and blowing and drifting snow. Rain will fall first, then a mix of rain/snow, as the temperatures start to cool the mix will quickly turn into snow.

Friday will be cool, and scattered snow showers will fizzle out in portions of southwest Montana during the morning hours but will linger in portions of central Montana and south-central Montana. The heaviest snow amounts will favor the Rocky Mountain Front. The lower elevations' snow totals will stay under four inches. Visibility will be challenging across Mountain passes such as Marias, Rogers, Kings Hill, and MacDonald passes through the morning hours.

The weekend will be a tad warmer, but things will remain unsettled.

Happy Earth Day!

A. R. 😊

