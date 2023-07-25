Wednesday Wind & High Wildfire Danger

A RED FLAG WARNING continues.

A HEAT ADVISORY continues through Tuesday.

Another windy, dry and warm summer day will create Red Flag Warning conditions in Montana with high fire danger on Wednesday. Although temperatures will be close to average or below average, it's been very hot and there have been recent lightning strikes. Wind will generally range from 15-30mph out of the west with some gusts up to 45mph. The humidity could be as low as 15%. In these conditions, a new fire could take off quickly and existing fires will like have significant growth. So the Colt Fire near Seeley Lake and the Bowles Creek Fire near Skalkaho Summit will likely grow and emit large smoke plumes. A fire in eastern Idaho in the Lemhi Mountains is also a candidate to grow and emit more smoke. The wind will die down some in the evening and this will be the end of the really strong wind for a while. Thursday the danger backs off some with highs in the 80s, a north wind of 10-15mph, and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Friday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will fall well below normal with highs in the 70s and 80s. Saturday will be a little hotter with highs in the 80s and low 90s along with a few isolated thunderstorms. Isolated thunderstorms with highs in the 80s to around 90 will occur on Sunday. Temperatures have somewhat leveled off after the record heat last weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist