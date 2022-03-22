Wednesday WOW

If you liked Tuesday, then you're going to love Wednesday. 70 degrees is not out of the question, and it would be the first time some places hit that number since last fall. A sprawling ridge of high pressure moving into the West will crest over Montana and the northern Rockies on Hump Day. The jet stream will retreat way on up into Canada as a big ridge of high pressure settles over the West. Warm air, abundant sunshine and downsloping wind from the Continental Divide will make for very mild conditions. Highs will likely be in the 60s to around 70 for most of the state. While records will not fall, this should be the warmest day so far this year for many locations. A weak front will push through on Thursday morning with a few isolated rain and snow showers. Highs will be cooler, back down in the 40s and 50s. It's just a quick cool down as temperatures warm back above average for this weekend. Highs should be in the 60s with partly cloudy skies. There will be just an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Saturday and Sunday. Monday will turn mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, but it will not be widespread precipitation like we need.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist